What is the most effective method to get a single result on a database query?

Rather than my normal method??

Is there any benefit at all?

Just thinking it could reduce lines of coding, but if it makes a difference, I am interested in quicker methods.

$ads = “SELECT name FROM db WHERE id=‘x’;”;

$ads = $dbh->prepare($ads);

$ads->execute();

if($ads->rowCount() > 0){

while ($ad = $ads->fetch (PDO::FETCH_OBJ)){

$variable = $ad->name;

}

}