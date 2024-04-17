Simple way to create qualitative backlinks

I am looking for the best way to obtain the maximum of quatlitative backlinks for a Tech/cyber company strong network.

I also found topic similar to this one but they are pretty old.

Would be very nice to understand you tricks and tactics to get new backlinks.

On my side I try to share our articles in the maximum open forum or places I can like Dzone, dev.to LinkedIn, Medium, etc. while pointing to a cannonical link. I also created a channel on Reddit to post the articles I post.

It works but it takes forever. Is there some ways to scale backlinking (even if we need to pay) or to make it easier ?

Really looking forward to your feedbacks.