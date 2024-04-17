Simple way to create qualitative backlinks

I am looking for the best way to obtain the maximum of quatlitative backlinks for a Tech/cyber company strong network.

I also found topic similar to this one but they are pretty old.

Would be very nice to understand you tricks and tactics to get new backlinks.

On my side I try to share our articles in the maximum open forum or places I can like Dzone, dev.to LinkedIn, Medium, etc. while pointing to a cannonical link. I also created a channel on Reddit to post the articles I post.

It works but it takes forever. Is there some ways to scale backlinking (even if we need to pay) or to make it easier ?

Really looking forward to your feedbacks.

Our links are nofollow so aren’t going to get you any benefit, but we unlink by principle, as this is an edge case.

There is no quick fix scaling for SEO. Quality content which people find value in is the only way to build it, and it takes time and effort. Organically grown value is far more effective, so other people sharing your content is what will get your results to grow.

(The advice hasnt changed. It never changes. I guarantee I can find you 10-15 threads from this year that all say the same things.)

Paying for backlinking isnt a good idea, because you’re paying a link farm, who will have their reputation with search engines at nothing because… they’re link farms.

(Hi Dave! :D)

Hey Dave thanks for explanation. Just edited the post :slight_smile:

makes sense, thanks !