Simple Swap Algorithim Not Working

I’ve tried out various swap algorithms that I see on line but for some reason none of them worked. If fact I copied the scripts I see online and used them in my test code block but they don’t seem to work. All the algorithms do is use a temp variable to temporarily hold a variable but it doesn’t work in any browser. Please my check out test code here.
That’s because you were putting the original value back into the element instance.
const temp = arr[j];
arr[j] = arr[j + 1];
arr[j] = temp;
should be
const temp = arr[j];
arr[j] = arr[j + 1];
arr[j + 1] = temp;
Just out of curiousity, though. Why aren’t you just using the basic sort available in javascript?
Yeah I that was a typo, thangs for catching it