Simple file structure php question

Maybe I am looking at this the wrong way. The idea of using includes is great for having core functions that are used on multiple pages but you only have to maintain one file. So why include things and then disable them ? Maybe move all or some js outside the footer.php, put different js in different includes and include footer.php and required js. I guess it depends how many different js scripts and how many permutations there may be of which ones load and which don’t. Is the decision made manually, by you or are you looking to have an ‘intelligent’ page that loads the js it needs - if so, how does it know.

If you need some program or page control over what is included -

The page that calls the include must be a .php page obviously, so you already have access to a very powerful decision making resource. Use multiple includes and php ‘if’ to decide which ones are included. I mean you can have a decision making php script, include that on every page. Give each page a php id, basically set a php var say,

$page_type='info";

Then the page can decide itself which php files to include based on the page type, there are so many things you can do if you have access to php.