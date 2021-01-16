Simple css jquery modal

Hi
my name is frank, as a homework, I need to make a modal in html, css, jquery. I have done it but as I click on the button, the launched modal is not positioned properly however I tried it…also label is not positioned properly and I need to link it to the input field. please help me.thank you.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Page Title</title>
<style>
.button {
background-color: #4CAF50; /* Green */
border: none;
color: white;
padding: 15px 32px;
text-align: center;
text-decoration: none;
display: inline-block;
font-size: 16px;
margin: 4px 2px;
cursor: pointer;
}
/*modal*/
.bg-modal{
position:relative;
width:100%;
height:100%;
background-color:rgba(0,0,0,0.6);
position:absolute;
display:flex;
justify-content:center;
align-items:center;
}
.Modal-content{
position:relative;
width: 480px;
height:340px;
margin: auto;
background-color:white;
text-align:center;
padding:10px;
margin-left:15px;
margin-right:15px;
}
form{
position:absolute;
top:80px;
width:100%;
}
input{
width:80%;
height:28px;
display:block;
margin:20px auto;
}
.close{
position:absolute;
top:16px;
right:16px;
font-size:42px;
transform:rotate(45deg);
cursor:pointer;
}
form label{
position:relative;
margin-left:-320px;
}
a {
background-color: #4CAF50;
border: none;
color: white;
padding: 15px 32px;
text-align: center;
text-decoration: none;
display: inline-block;
font-size: 16px;
margin: 4px 2px;
cursor: pointer;
}
</style>
</head>Ad for DataStax
<body>
<h1>My First Heading</h1>
<p>My first paragraph.</p>
<button class="button btn2">Green</button>
<div class="bg-modal">
<div class="Modal-content">
<div class="close">+</div>
<form action="">
<label>E=mail</label>
<input type="text" placeholder="E=mail"></label>
<label>Password</label>
<input type="text" placeholder="Password">
<a class"button" href="">Submit</a>
</form>
</div>
</div>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.5.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script>
$(document).ready(function(){
$(".close").click(function(){
$(".bg-modal").hide();
});
$(".btn2").click(function(){
$(".bg-modal").show();
});
});
</script>
<body>
</body>
</html>