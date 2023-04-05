SignalR Login

Hi, how are you? I hope that you are good. I need your help about signalR, my trouble is that I can use signalR to notify notifications created by users but when I´m logging in the system with a different user, the signalR doesn´t work.

I show the error process.

I repeat that when I create a new notificacion the other users can see the notifications but I enter the system with other user different than the creator notification user with signalR fail.

The rarest is the code that I used to create the notifications and the notify when a user log in the system is the same:

var notificationHub = GlobalHost.ConnectionManager.GetHubContext<NotificacionHub>(); notificationHub.Clients.All.notify(novedad);

I wait your answers and greetings.