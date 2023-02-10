Showing/Hiding content based on drop down

Hi there,
I have a search form on this website:
https://www.bansteadlocal.co.uk/
(you will need to click the “search” link in the nav to view the form)
I then have 3 divs under the form.
What I am wanting to do is only show one at a time, but change depending on which option is selected from the dropdown to the left in the form.
I have tried this:
jQuery(function () {
jQuery(“li#select2-8dri-result-zi6u-shops-and-businesses”).click(function () {
jQuery(“#shops”).show(“slow”);
jQuery(“#shops”).hide(“slow”);
});
jQuery(“li#select2-8dri-result-xf1a-event”).click(function () {
jQuery(“#jobs”).show(“slow”);
jQuery(“#jobs”).hide(“slow”);
});
jQuery(“li#select2-8dri-result-em9v-jobs”).click(function () {
jQuery(“#events”).show(“slow”);
jQuery(“#events”).hide(“slow”);
});
});
But it doesn’t seem to work.
Can anyone assist on what I have done wrong?
P.S. Is there a way to add a nofollow to the above link so search engines don’t pick it up?
Thanks!