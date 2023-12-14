Show remaining timer after button click

This is refresh current page script....I want to show remaining time when someone click the refresh button....its work very well...but I want to add that option also....kindly help me.....

<button id="refresh">Refresh</button>
<script>
  const refreshBtn = document.getElementById("refresh");
  refreshBtn.addEventListener("click", refresh);
  disable();

  function disable() {
    // If `disableRefresh` is truthy...
    if (localStorage.getItem("disableRefresh")) {
      // ...Disables the button and re-enables it after 2 seconds
      refreshBtn.setAttribute("disabled", ""); // Any value makes it true
      setTimeout(enable, 2000); // JavaScript measures times in milliseconds
    }
  }

  function enable() {
    // Removes (boolean) `disabled` attribute and (string) `disableRefresh` item
    refreshBtn.removeAttribute("disabled");
    localStorage.removeItem("disableRefresh")
  }

  function refresh() {
    // Sets `disableRefresh` to a truthy value, and refreshes the page
    localStorage.setItem("disableRefresh", "yep");
    location = location;
  };
</script>