Show remaining timer after button click

This is refresh current page script....I want to show remaining time when someone click the refresh button....its work very well...but I want to add that option also....kindly help me.....
<button id="refresh">Refresh</button>
<script>
const refreshBtn = document.getElementById("refresh");
refreshBtn.addEventListener("click", refresh);
disable();
function disable() {
// If `disableRefresh` is truthy...
if (localStorage.getItem("disableRefresh")) {
// ...Disables the button and re-enables it after 2 seconds
refreshBtn.setAttribute("disabled", ""); // Any value makes it true
setTimeout(enable, 2000); // JavaScript measures times in milliseconds
}
}
function enable() {
// Removes (boolean) `disabled` attribute and (string) `disableRefresh` item
refreshBtn.removeAttribute("disabled");
localStorage.removeItem("disableRefresh")
}
function refresh() {
// Sets `disableRefresh` to a truthy value, and refreshes the page
localStorage.setItem("disableRefresh", "yep");
location = location;
};
</script>