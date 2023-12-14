Show remaining timer after button click

This is refresh current page script....I want to show remaining time when someone click the refresh button....its work very well...but I want to add that option also....kindly help me..... <button id="refresh">Refresh</button> <script> const refreshBtn = document.getElementById("refresh"); refreshBtn.addEventListener("click", refresh); disable(); function disable() { // If `disableRefresh` is truthy... if (localStorage.getItem("disableRefresh")) { // ...Disables the button and re-enables it after 2 seconds refreshBtn.setAttribute("disabled", ""); // Any value makes it true setTimeout(enable, 2000); // JavaScript measures times in milliseconds } } function enable() { // Removes (boolean) `disabled` attribute and (string) `disableRefresh` item refreshBtn.removeAttribute("disabled"); localStorage.removeItem("disableRefresh") } function refresh() { // Sets `disableRefresh` to a truthy value, and refreshes the page localStorage.setItem("disableRefresh", "yep"); location = location; }; </script>