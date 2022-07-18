Show phone number on users.php wordpress

hi all

i AM using wp plugin “user registration” for creating custom registration form.

it is working fine and adding information to database.

when i click on “users” tab in wp admin control panel

i can see details on “users.php” as

Username Name Email Subscriber Posts Status Registered at

now when i click on edit user, it takes me to user-edit.php where i can see more details

under heading “User Extra Information”

Phone Number

How can i show phone number on the users.php page itself.

I dont want to click edit user button and redirect myself to user-edit.php to view phone number.

I want to show phone number on the users.php page itself.

thanks

vineet