Show phone number on users.php wordpress

hi all
i AM using wp plugin “user registration” for creating custom registration form.
it is working fine and adding information to database.
when i click on “users” tab in wp admin control panel
i can see details on “users.php” as
Username
Name
Email
Subscriber
Posts
Status
Registered at
now when i click on edit user, it takes me to user-edit.php where i can see more details
under heading “User Extra Information”
Phone Number
How can i show phone number on the users.php page itself.
I dont want to click edit user button and redirect myself to user-edit.php to view phone number.
I want to show phone number on the users.php page itself.
thanks
vineet