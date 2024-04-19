Show/hide toggle content

I have this show/hide code. When the page opens (or is refreshed) the hide shows first. How can I make this code to work where the show doesn’t display until the link is clicked on?

``` <p><a href="#" onclick="toggleContent(); return false;">Click to toggle content</a></p> <div id="content"> <p>This is the content to show and hide.</p> </div> <script> function toggleContent() { var content = document.getElementById("content"); if (content.style.display === "none") { content.style.display = "block"; // Show content } else { content.style.display = "none"; // Hide content } } </script> </body> </html>

Thank you.