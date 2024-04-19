Show/hide toggle content

I have this show/hide code. When the page opens (or is refreshed) the hide shows first. How can I make this code to work where the show doesn’t display until the link is clicked on?
```
<p><a href="#" onclick="toggleContent(); return false;">Click to toggle content</a></p>
<div id="content">
<p>This is the content to show and hide.</p>
</div>
<script>
function toggleContent() {
var content = document.getElementById("content");
if (content.style.display === "none") {
content.style.display = "block"; // Show content
} else {
content.style.display = "none"; // Hide content
}
}
</script>
</body>
</html>
Thank you.