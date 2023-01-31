Show/Hide CSS 2 of them on same page

I have this show/hide code that works fine. When I want to do 2 of these on the same page, there is a conflict. I am sure there is a way to alter the style rather than having to duplicate it and changing the names.

Your help would be appreciated. Thank you.


<style>
        :checked ~ .btn-default, #show, .checkbox {
        display: none;
    }
    :checked ~ #show {
        display: block;
        color:blue;
        font-size:18px;
        font-family:Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
    }
    .show-text:after {
        content:"Show Menus for details";
        color:blue;
        font-size:18px;
        font-family:Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
    }
    :checked + .show-text:after {
        content:"";
    }
    .second-label, .show-text {
        text-decoration: underline;
        cursor: pointer;
    }
</style>


<input id="checkbox" type="checkbox" class="checkbox" />
<label id="open" for="checkbox" class="btn btn-default btn-sm"> <span class="show-text"></span>
</label>
<div id="show">
----content #1 -----

<label for="checkbox" class="second-label btn btn-default btn-sm">Close</label>
</div>


How to do -------content #2 -------------------