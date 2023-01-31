Show/Hide CSS 2 of them on same page

I have this show/hide code that works fine. When I want to do 2 of these on the same page, there is a conflict. I am sure there is a way to alter the style rather than having to duplicate it and changing the names.
Your help would be appreciated. Thank you.
<style>
:checked ~ .btn-default, #show, .checkbox {
display: none;
}
:checked ~ #show {
display: block;
color:blue;
font-size:18px;
font-family:Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
}
.show-text:after {
content:"Show Menus for details";
color:blue;
font-size:18px;
font-family:Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
}
:checked + .show-text:after {
content:"";
}
.second-label, .show-text {
text-decoration: underline;
cursor: pointer;
}
</style>
<input id="checkbox" type="checkbox" class="checkbox" />
<label id="open" for="checkbox" class="btn btn-default btn-sm"> <span class="show-text"></span>
</label>
<div id="show">
----content #1 -----
<label for="checkbox" class="second-label btn btn-default btn-sm">Close</label>
</div>
How to do -------content #2 -------------------