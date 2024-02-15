Show a link over links to epub files

I’d like to provide an automatic link over my links to epub files (a link to a page about e-readers).
- With css I can add a content, like this:
li a[href $='.epub']:hover:after {content: " to read these files you can use an e-reader";
text-decoration: none; color: gray; font-size: 80%;}
with an html like this:
<li><b>Delitto e castigo</b>: <a href="[dostoevskij/Delitto e castigo.epub]">(formato epub)</a>.</li>
<li><b>I Demoni</b>: <a href="[dostoevskij/I Demoni.epub]">(formato epub)</a>.</li>
And it works, but without any link.
- So, I found that with this jquery code
$(function(){
$('#HPV').hover(function(e){
$(this).append('<a href="google.com">click me</a>');;
},function(){
$(this).find('a').remove();;
});
});
I can add link for all html with Id = HPV.
But what code could I use to have a linkable text for all links to epub files?
I guess that the string to modify is this:
$('#HPV'), but how?