Show a div from another php file with absolute path

I know that with jquery I can show a div from another (html or php) file, with the following code:
<p id="new"></p>
<script>
$( "#new" ).load( "myfile.php #mydiv" );
</script>
I managed to get the div content from folders different than where is the file. But always with relative path.
With an absolute path (beginning with http://) I didn’t managed to get the expected result, such in the following code:
<p id="new"></p>
<script>
var base_url = 'http://localhost';
$( "#new" ).load(base_url + "/my-path/my-file.php #my-div" );
</script>
Where I’m wrong?
Hi @web148, there’s nothing wrong with your code per se as far as I can tell… are you sure the URL is correct though? Try opening it with your browser directly:
http://localhost/my-path/my-file.php
My guess would be that you’re missing the port number in the URL, so it would be something like this:
http://localhost:8080/my-path/my-file.php
PS: Actually you don’t even need to specify the full URL to use an absolute path – on the contrary, your app won’t work any more if you deploy it to a another host with a different URL.
Just to add, what is logged out if you change your .load line to this?
$( "#new" ).load(base_url + "/my-path/my-file.php #my-div", function( response, status, xhr ) {
if ( status == "error" ) {
console.log( xhr.status + " " + xhr.statusText );
}
})
Yes, or just check the network panel of the browser dev tools.
