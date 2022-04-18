Show a div from another php file with absolute path

I know that with jquery I can show a div from another (html or php) file, with the following code:

<p id="new"></p> <script> $( "#new" ).load( "myfile.php #mydiv" ); </script>

I managed to get the div content from folders different than where is the file. But always with relative path.

With an absolute path (beginning with http://) I didn’t managed to get the expected result, such in the following code:

<p id="new"></p> <script> var base_url = 'http://localhost'; $( "#new" ).load(base_url + "/my-path/my-file.php #my-div" ); </script>

Where I’m wrong?