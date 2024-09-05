Should I switch to div if my section lacks a heading (W3C validator warning)?

Hello, I have a blog, and the page that lists all the blog posts uses the following markup. I hand-coded this markup myself, and I mention this because it’s not the default setup of the blog.

<section class="blog"> <div class="blog-container"> <h2>Blog Posts</h2> <!-- 1 --> <article> <header> <h3>First Post</h3> </header> <section class="post-summary"> <p>lorem ipsum..</p> </section> <footer> <p><a href...>read more link</a></p> </footer> </article> <!-- 2 --> <article> <header> <h3>Second Post</h3> </header> <section class="post-summary"> <p>lorem ipsum..</p> </section> <footer> <p><a href...>read more link</a></p> </footer> </article> <!-- and so on --> </div> </section>