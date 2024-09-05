Should I switch to div if my section lacks a heading (W3C validator warning)?

Hello, I have a blog, and the page that lists all the blog posts uses the following markup. I hand-coded this markup myself, and I mention this because it’s not the default setup of the blog.
<section class="blog">
<div class="blog-container">
<h2>Blog Posts</h2>
<!-- 1 -->
<article>
<header>
<h3>First Post</h3>
</header>
<section class="post-summary">
<p>lorem ipsum..</p>
</section>
<footer>
<p><a href...>read more link</a></p>
</footer>
</article>
<!-- 2 -->
<article>
<header>
<h3>Second Post</h3>
</header>
<section class="post-summary">
<p>lorem ipsum..</p>
</section>
<footer>
<p><a href...>read more link</a></p>
</footer>
</article>
<!-- and so on -->
</div>
</section>
Since the post summary doesn’t have a heading, the W3C validator suggests that I should use a
<div> instead. Is that correct? It’s not that I don’t trust the validator, and I know my question might sound a bit silly, but is it okay to use a
<div> in this situation? Does it work well with the
<header> and
<footer> elements line in my markup?