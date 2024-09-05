Should I switch to div if my section lacks a heading (W3C validator warning)?

Hello, I have a blog, and the page that lists all the blog posts uses the following markup. I hand-coded this markup myself, and I mention this because it’s not the default setup of the blog.

<section class="blog">
  <div class="blog-container">
  <h2>Blog Posts</h2>

    <!-- 1 -->

    <article>
      <header>
        <h3>First Post</h3>
      </header>

      <section class="post-summary">
        <p>lorem ipsum..</p>
      </section>
 
      <footer>
         <p><a href...>read more link</a></p>
      </footer>
    </article>

    <!-- 2 -->

    <article>
      <header>
        <h3>Second Post</h3>
      </header>

      <section class="post-summary">
        <p>lorem ipsum..</p>
      </section>
 
      <footer>
         <p><a href...>read more link</a></p>
      </footer>
    </article>

    <!-- and so on -->

  </div>
</section>

Since the post summary doesn’t have a heading, the W3C validator suggests that I should use a <div> instead. Is that correct? It’s not that I don’t trust the validator, and I know my question might sound a bit silly, but is it okay to use a <div> in this situation? Does it work well with the <header> and <footer> elements line in my markup?

Why not keep it simple like this?

<section class="blogs">
  <h2>Blog Posts</h2>

  <!-- 1 -->
  <article>
    <h3>First Post</h3>
    <p>lorem ipsum..</p>
    <a href...>read more link</a>
  </article>

  <!-- 2 -->
  <article>
    <h3>Second Post</h3>
    <p>lorem ipsum..</p>>
    <a href...>read more link</a>
  </article>

  <!-- and so on -->
</section>
I would like to add some spacing between these elements, and I’d prefer to target their containers rather than the elements themselves. Also, I believe using headings and footers can enhance the semantic meaning of the content as shown on the MDN page: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Element/article