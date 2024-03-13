Should I authenticate the elderly

Hello, I had an idea for a website that would be targeted towards the elderly (perhaps one could even say the older, the better?), though there would likely be a hefty percentage of younger users as well. The primary function of the website would be to create posts, much like a forum. And I’m playing around with the idea of allowing comments and/or likes etc. The website is meant to be more wholesome, so it might not naturally have the tendency to attract provocateurs, though we all know the internet can quickly become the wild west.

Should I require the user to sign up and create a profile in order to post?

Obviously, the biggest con is it might deter the very same user I am hoping to attract (if they are online at all at).

However, it might potentially benefit the community aspect of the site, as well as it gives me some amounts of power to ban troublemakers should they arise…

Am I missing anything? Pros or cons to not requiring user sign up?

I am extremely new to web development btw. I am a welder by trade, but I’ve spent the last couple weeks learning basics of html and css and just began attempting to touch ground on js, though it feels like a whole new can of worms. That said, go easy on me please!