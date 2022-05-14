Short Open Tags ON but Not Working

I installed PHP 8 on a new AlmaLinux server, and in /etc/php.ini I set:

short_open_tag = On

I restart Apache, but, the code is still displaying on the screen. I made sure there’s not another short_open_tag in the ini file, and that there’s not another php.ini file on the server. It’s very strange that it’s not working. Eventually I will replace all the short tags with <?php, but, for now I just want to get a bunch of scripts running that use the short tag.

Any idea why this wouldn’t be working? Thanks!