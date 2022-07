asasass: asasass: In regards to config.player; that is not being changed in the code if I understand correctly?

Quite the opposite. config.player is being changed. Normally we would return that kind of change at the end of the function, but there’s nothing that we control that can receive that, so instead it has to be changed inside of the function. As a result, that change occurs at the end of the function.

asasass: asasass: Meaning, we are not doing this: function play() { const player = config.player; if (player && player.playVideo) { player.playVideo(); } }

Yes, we should do that.