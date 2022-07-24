Are you sure it shouldn’t be this instead? https://jsfiddle.net/mxeyo836/2/
describe("with a single video", function() {
it("checking single video for a video id", function() {
//given
video.dataset.id = "0dgNc5S8cLI";
//when
initVideoPlayer();
//then
expect(options.videoId).toBe("0dgNc5S8cLI");
//cleanup
delete video.dataset.id;
});
it("single video doesn’t loop", function() {
//given
options = undefined;
video.dataset.id = "0dgNc5S8cLI";
//when
initVideoPlayer();
//then
const playerVars = options.playerVars;
expect(playerVars.loop).toBeUndefined();
//cleanup
delete video.dataset.id;
});
it("single video doesn’t use playlist", function() {
//given
options = undefined;
video.dataset.id = "0dgNc5S8cLI";
//when
initVideoPlayer();
//then
const playerVars = options.playerVars;
expect(playerVars.playlist).toBeUndefined();
//cleanup
delete video.dataset.id;
});
it("single video doesn’t shuffle", function() {
//given
fakePlayer = undefined;
video.dataset.id = "0dgNc5S8cLI";
initVideoPlayer();
//when
triggerOnReady();
//then
expect(fakePlayer.setShuffle).not.toHaveBeenCalled();
//cleanup
delete video.dataset.id;
});
});
describe("with multiple videos", function() {
it("checking multiple videos for a video id", function() {
//given
video.dataset.id = "0dgNc5S8cLI";
//when
initVideoPlayer();
//then
expect(options.videoId).toBe("0dgNc5S8cLI");
//cleanup
delete video.dataset.id;
});
it("multiple videos loop", function() {
//given
options = undefined;
video.dataset.id = "0dgNc5S8cLI";
//when
initVideoPlayer();
//then
const playerVars = options.playerVars;
expect(playerVars.loop).toBeUndefined();
//cleanup
delete video.dataset.id;
});
it("multiple videos uses playlist", function() {
//given
options = undefined;
video.dataset.id = "0dgNc5S8cLI";
//when
initVideoPlayer();
//then
const playerVars = options.playerVars;
expect(playerVars.playlist).toBeUndefined();
//cleanup
delete video.dataset.id;
});
it("multiple videos shuffles", function() {
//given
fakePlayer = undefined;
video.dataset.id = "0dgNc5S8cLI";
initVideoPlayer();
//when
triggerOnReady();
//then
expect(fakePlayer.setShuffle).not.toHaveBeenCalled();
//cleanup
delete video.dataset.id;
});
});