Setting up single-player tests before adding spinner

JavaScript
#2062

Are you sure it shouldn’t be this instead? https://jsfiddle.net/mxeyo836/2/

 describe("with a single video", function() {
    it("checking single video for a video id", function() {
      //given
      video.dataset.id = "0dgNc5S8cLI";

      //when
      initVideoPlayer();

      //then
      expect(options.videoId).toBe("0dgNc5S8cLI");

      //cleanup
      delete video.dataset.id;
    });
    it("single video doesn’t loop", function() {
      //given
      options = undefined;
      video.dataset.id = "0dgNc5S8cLI";

      //when
      initVideoPlayer();

      //then
      const playerVars = options.playerVars;
      expect(playerVars.loop).toBeUndefined();

      //cleanup
      delete video.dataset.id;
    });
    it("single video doesn’t use playlist", function() {
      //given
      options = undefined;
      video.dataset.id = "0dgNc5S8cLI";

      //when
      initVideoPlayer();

      //then
      const playerVars = options.playerVars;
      expect(playerVars.playlist).toBeUndefined();

      //cleanup
      delete video.dataset.id;
    });
    it("single video doesn’t shuffle", function() {
      //given
      fakePlayer = undefined;
      video.dataset.id = "0dgNc5S8cLI";
      initVideoPlayer();

      //when
      triggerOnReady();

      //then
      expect(fakePlayer.setShuffle).not.toHaveBeenCalled();

      //cleanup
      delete video.dataset.id;
    });
  });
  describe("with multiple videos", function() {
    it("checking multiple videos for a video id", function() {
      //given
      video.dataset.id = "0dgNc5S8cLI";

      //when
      initVideoPlayer();

      //then
      expect(options.videoId).toBe("0dgNc5S8cLI");

      //cleanup
      delete video.dataset.id;
    });
    it("multiple videos loop", function() {
      //given
      options = undefined;
      video.dataset.id = "0dgNc5S8cLI";

      //when
      initVideoPlayer();

      //then
      const playerVars = options.playerVars;
      expect(playerVars.loop).toBeUndefined();

      //cleanup
      delete video.dataset.id;
    });
    it("multiple videos uses playlist", function() {
      //given
      options = undefined;
      video.dataset.id = "0dgNc5S8cLI";

      //when
      initVideoPlayer();

      //then
      const playerVars = options.playerVars;
      expect(playerVars.playlist).toBeUndefined();

      //cleanup
      delete video.dataset.id;
    });
    it("multiple videos shuffles", function() {
      //given
      fakePlayer = undefined;
      video.dataset.id = "0dgNc5S8cLI";
      initVideoPlayer();

      //when
      triggerOnReady();

      //then
      expect(fakePlayer.setShuffle).not.toHaveBeenCalled();

      //cleanup
      delete video.dataset.id;
    });
  });
#2063

Sorry no, you put tests relating to single videos into the “with multiple videos” section, which is the complete opposite of what needs to occur. You’ll need to go back to previous code and start over with that one.

#2064

Is this one good? https://jsfiddle.net/mxeyo836/2/

Post #2062