Are you sure it shouldn’t be this instead? https://jsfiddle.net/mxeyo836/2/

describe("with a single video", function() { it("checking single video for a video id", function() { //given video.dataset.id = "0dgNc5S8cLI"; //when initVideoPlayer(); //then expect(options.videoId).toBe("0dgNc5S8cLI"); //cleanup delete video.dataset.id; }); it("single video doesn’t loop", function() { //given options = undefined; video.dataset.id = "0dgNc5S8cLI"; //when initVideoPlayer(); //then const playerVars = options.playerVars; expect(playerVars.loop).toBeUndefined(); //cleanup delete video.dataset.id; }); it("single video doesn’t use playlist", function() { //given options = undefined; video.dataset.id = "0dgNc5S8cLI"; //when initVideoPlayer(); //then const playerVars = options.playerVars; expect(playerVars.playlist).toBeUndefined(); //cleanup delete video.dataset.id; }); it("single video doesn’t shuffle", function() { //given fakePlayer = undefined; video.dataset.id = "0dgNc5S8cLI"; initVideoPlayer(); //when triggerOnReady(); //then expect(fakePlayer.setShuffle).not.toHaveBeenCalled(); //cleanup delete video.dataset.id; }); }); describe("with multiple videos", function() { it("checking multiple videos for a video id", function() { //given video.dataset.id = "0dgNc5S8cLI"; //when initVideoPlayer(); //then expect(options.videoId).toBe("0dgNc5S8cLI"); //cleanup delete video.dataset.id; }); it("multiple videos loop", function() { //given options = undefined; video.dataset.id = "0dgNc5S8cLI"; //when initVideoPlayer(); //then const playerVars = options.playerVars; expect(playerVars.loop).toBeUndefined(); //cleanup delete video.dataset.id; }); it("multiple videos uses playlist", function() { //given options = undefined; video.dataset.id = "0dgNc5S8cLI"; //when initVideoPlayer(); //then const playerVars = options.playerVars; expect(playerVars.playlist).toBeUndefined(); //cleanup delete video.dataset.id; }); it("multiple videos shuffles", function() { //given fakePlayer = undefined; video.dataset.id = "0dgNc5S8cLI"; initVideoPlayer(); //when triggerOnReady(); //then expect(fakePlayer.setShuffle).not.toHaveBeenCalled(); //cleanup delete video.dataset.id; }); });