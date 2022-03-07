OMG, I didn’t even notice that you had changed the toBeGreaterThan line by adding typeof at the start of it. That typeof parameter shouldn’t be there at all.

It seems that you are trying many things that are different from the correct code that I posted a few days ago in post #570. At least we are finding out why your different variations aren’t suitable.

In summary, the two correct expectations check:

that the type of the width is a number

that the width is greater than zero

When you’ve corrected that test, we can bring this set of refactorings to an end and move on to a new test inspired by our recent refactorings.