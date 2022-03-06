This last error is: Expected 'DIV' to be 'VIDEO'.

While it’s possible to “fix” that by having the expectation check for div instead of video:

// expect(player.m.nodeName).toBe("VIDEO"); expect(player.m.nodeName).toBe("DIV");

that isn’t useful, because most HTML elements tend to be divs.

Here is the div that we are needing to check:

<div class="video">

That expectation needs to be removed and replaced with something that is more suitable, and that is checking that the class name is “video” instead.

The expectation has a structure, where the actual result is compared with an expected result.

expect(actual).toBe(expected)

For the actual part, we need to check if the class name is video.

expect(player.m.classList.contains("video")).toBe(true);

We can extract some of that to a separate variable, that for clarity we can call isVideo

// expect(player.m.classList.contains("video")).toBe(true); const isVideo = player.m.classList.contains("video"); expect(isVideo).toBe(true);

There are other ways that it could be done. We could just use the toContain matcher, to check if the list of classes contains what we’re interested in.

expect(player.m.classList).toContain("video");

and that looks to be the simpler and easier to understand solution.