Yes I want to fix it now.
I added that in just now, but you said it is wrong.
What should be done instead?
I should remove classList from here: https://jsfiddle.net/s41rax5v/1/
removed: video.classList.add(“video”);
function createVideo() {
const video = document.createElement("div");
return video;
}
and replace the assignment part of the video element with a call to the createVideo function.
I don’t know what that means.
This? https://jsfiddle.net/hc9a2d5g/2/
function createVideo() {
const video = document.createElement("div");
video.add("createVideo");
return video;
}