Then add it in there. It needs to be in there. Not with a stubVideo variable, but with the video variable that’s already there in the test.
How do I fix that?
Why is that there?
Did I mess up somewhere?
- “Script error.”
https://jsfiddle.net/hs0u1o3w/2/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("is called with the video element", function() {
const Video = {};
videoPlayer.addPlayer(Video);
const video = document.createElement("video");
const player = {
m: video
};
//then
expect(player.m).toBe(video);
});
});
});
We are not wanting a separate
Video variable in the test. It is the
video variable currently in the test that needs to be used instead.
To help give you some structure for what you need to do, please go back to the code at https://jsfiddle.net/u1wn3698/3/ and put in all of the
given,
when, and
then comment sections. The defined variables in the “is called with the video element” test belong in the
given section, the
when section starts off empty, and the expectation is in the
then section.
Then, in the currently empty
when section place the addPlayer line there, using the
video variable (not the “video” string, but the
video variable instead) that already exists in the test as the first argument to the addPlayer() function.
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/eynzp9co/1/
Was this supposed to make the script error to go away?
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("is called with the video element", function() {
const Video = {};
//given
const video = document.createElement("video");
const player = {
m: video
};
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(Video);
//then
expect(player.m).toBe(video);
});
});
});
If I change
null
player = new YT.Player(null, config);
Back to video:
player = new YT.Player(video, config);
The script error goes away. https://jsfiddle.net/2v4mckqb/1/
Do you want me to do that?
No, don’t do that yet. The test isn’t setup properly and we aren’t getting a suitable error message yet.
Get rid of that god-damned annoying
Video variable. What you are trying there is wrong on so many different levels.
It is the createElement
video variable that must be given to the addPlayer() method instead.
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/jkoLen4w/1/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("is called with the video element", function() {
//given
const video = document.createElement("video");
const player = {
m: video
};
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(Video);
//then
expect(player.m).toBe(video);
});
});
});
You want me to add:
videoPlayer.addPlayer(Video);
To this whole thing?
const video = document.createElement("video");
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/z8txse0m/1/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("is called with the video element", function() {
//given
const video = addPlayer.createElement("video");
const player = {
m: video
};
//when
videoPlayer.init();
//then
expect(player.m).toBe(video);
});
});
});
No I don’t.
I just want you to use
video instead of
Video on the addPlayer line.
That should result in an error message that YT is not defined, which is what prompts us to initialize videoPlayer before calling the addPlayer method.
https://jsfiddle.net/qdxfj5bu/1/
which is what prompts us to initialize videoPlayer before calling the addPlayer method.
How do I do that?
I don’t understand?
Am I supposed to break this in half?
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
Like this?
addPlayer(video);
videoPlayer.init();
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("is called with the video element", function() {
//given
const video = document.createElement("video");
const player = {
m: video
};
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.m).toBe(video);
});
});
});
Sorry, init was a confusing word to use.
We need to use the same technique that was used in the init tests to get YT working. That means copying the beforeEach code from the init tests down to the addPlayer tests.
That will cause another error where a function can’t be found, but that issue is easily solved too.
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/1aq4g0te/1/
Did you want me to leave it empty?
Now am I supposed to place something inside it?
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("is called with the video element", function() {
beforeEach(function() {
});
//given
const video = document.createElement("video");
const player = {
m: video
};
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.m).toBe(video);
});
});
});
It is also the contents of that beforeEach section that need to be copied over too.
https://jsfiddle.net/p74ureng/1/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
it("is called with the video element", function() {
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
});
//given
const video = document.createElement("video");
const player = {
m: video
};
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.m).toBe(video);
});
});
});
As the test says, the beforeEach section doesn’t belong inside of the
it test.
Move the beforeEach section above the
it test, but still inside of the describe section.
https://jsfiddle.net/azhdcsxq/1/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT(iframe);
});
it("is called with the video element", function() {
//given
const video = document.createElement("video");
const player = {
m: video
};
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.m).toBe(video);
});
});
});
Hit the Tidy button to tidy up the indenting, and we’ll take care of the error that says:
ReferenceError: removeIframeScripts is not defined
The removeIframeScripts() function is currently placed inside of the init test section. That function needs to be moved up in the code so that it’s visible from both the init test section and the addPlayer test section. So move that removeIframeScripts() function up above the stubYT() function.
So move that removeIframeScripts() function up above the stubYT() function.
I did that: https://jsfiddle.net/rwk163mp/1/
removeIframeScripts();
function stubYT(iframe) {
That is not the function that you moved.
Go back to previous code to undo what you did, and try again.
https://jsfiddle.net/tquwfhx1/
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
let iframe = {};
let player = {};
function removeIframeScripts() {
const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
let url = script.getAttribute("src");
if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
script.remove();
}
});
}
function stubYT(iframe) {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer(video) {
player = {
h: iframe,
m: video
};
return player
}
}
}
Remove the player object from the “is called with the video element” test and that this should all be properly setup, with the test appropriately failing.
I did that here: https://jsfiddle.net/Lqe5youb/2/
it("is called with the video element", function() {
//given
const video = document.createElement("video");
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(video);
//then
expect(player.m).toBe(video);
});
});
});
Is this then changed to video where we have the test pass?
player = new YT.Player(null, config);
passes:
player = new YT.Player(video, config);