I always have trouble doing this.
move the addPlayer test to the end of the init tests section
Where is addPlayer now?
This is very confusing for me to figure out.
That is way too much.
You want me to empty out the entire addPlayer test and place it there?
My head feels scrambled.
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
let iframe;
function stubYT() {
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer() {
return {
h: iframe
};
}
}
}
function simulateAfterPlayerReady(el) {
const afterPlayerReadyEvent = new CustomEvent('afterPlayerReady', {
});
el.dispatchEvent(afterPlayerReadyEvent);
}
beforeEach(function() {
iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
stubYT();
});
it("with no parameters", function() {
//given
const afterPlayerReadySpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: afterPlayerReadySpy
});
videoPlayer.addPlayer();
//when
simulateAfterPlayerReady(iframe);
//then
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});