That was not in the instructions, so I do not know where I am placing createSpy()
I’m all kinds of confused right now.
You did that most recently in another topic at Adding tests to video player code - #247 by Paul_Wilkins
I have this: https://jsfiddle.net/6zL2bgp0/2/
it("with no parameters", function() {
//given
let afterPlayerReadySpy;
window.YT = {
iframe: afterPlayerReadySpy
};
videoPlayer.addPlayer = jasmine.createSpy(afterPlayerReadySpy);
//then
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
It will be easier to go back to earlier code and do things properly.
The other alternative is to make many different corrections to what you currently have, which will take you more time to get right.
Which of those options do you prefer to do?
Which earlier code should I go back to?
After going back to that earlier code, what should I do?
It just means going back one step to https://jsfiddle.net/bx5ag2w4/5/ from post #294
When you add the spy, it gets added to the start of the test.
Is this what you mean by start of the test?
Like this? https://jsfiddle.net/9f81Ln0b/1/
it("with no parameters", function() {
//given
let afterPlayerReadySpy;
videoPlayer.addPlayer = jasmine.createSpy(afterPlayerReadySpy);
//then
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
or like this? https://jsfiddle.net/894g5ysz/1/
describe("addPlayer", function() {
let afterPlayerReadySpy;
videoPlayer.addPlayer = jasmine.createSpy(afterPlayerReadySpy);
Why are you using let? The variable doesn’t need to be changed so
let is a bad way of doing it. Use
const instead and define the spy on the same line.
There’s also no need to use videoPlayer.addPlayer either.
You are only being asked to add one single line to the code at https://jsfiddle.net/bx5ag2w4/5/ to define a variable, that is all. Nothing more.
Here’s the code that you ended up having at the end of the Adding tests to video player code thread:
const coverHandler = jasmine.createSpy("coverHandler");
manageCover.addCoverHandler(".playb", coverHandler);
It is the first line of that code which is the model you should be following.
I’m clueless.
That made me more confused.
I have no clue what I need to do.
This?
https://jsfiddle.net/tdLea8j6/
it("with no parameters", function() {
//given
const afterPlayerReadySpy = jasmine.createSpy();
//videoPlayer.addPlayer();
//then
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
That’s right, but the error message says “unknown”.
Expected spy unknown to have been called.
That’s because you need to add a text description for the spy. I suggest using “afterPlayerReady-handler” for the name.
This? https://jsfiddle.net/0myodq6k/1/
it("with no parameters", function() {
//given
const afterPlayerReadySpy = jasmine.createSpy();
//videoPlayer.addPlayer();
//then
expect("afterPlayerReady-handler").toHaveBeenCalled(afterPlayerReadySpy);
});
No, return that expect line back to how it was before.
What I am instructing you to update is the createSpy() line. Here is a different createSpy() line from other code you have been involved with.
const coverHandler = jasmine.createSpy("coverHandler");
It is that “coverHandler” text section that you are being instructed to update.
The const line is also a part of the
given section so remove all blank lines between the
given comment and the const line.
The commented out addPlayer should be separated from that as a part of a
when section, so add a
when comment section before the commented out addPlayer() and leave a gap before that
when comment.
You can have the
given,
when,
then comments with no gap, for example below:
// given
some code for a given starting condition
// when
code for when something occurs
// then
expect(...).toBe(...);
or with a gap separating them, as shown below:
// given
some code for a given starting condition
// when
code for when something occurs
// then
expect(...).toBe(...);
Just be consistent about them.
The below example is what you should not be doing.
// given
some code for a given starting condition
code for when something occurs
// then
expect(...).toBe(...);
https://jsfiddle.net/z517m2x0/1/
it("with no parameters", function() {
//given
const afterPlayerReadySpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
//videoPlayer.addPlayer();
//then
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
Is this what I do next? https://jsfiddle.net/63d12fas/1/
I’m very confused.
- initialize videoPlayer using afterPlayerReadySpy
it("with no parameters", function() {
//given
const afterPlayerReadySpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
//when
videoPlayer.addPlayer(afterPlayerReadySpy);
//then
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
No, you shouldn’t have changed that addPlayer line. Put it back to what it was before.
The next thing to do is in regard to the afterPlayerReadySpy variable. We need to pass it to the videoPlayer.init() function.
We really shouldn’t have this test in the addPlayer section, as we are using addPlayer with no parameters and the addPlayer code is supposed to be used with parameters. Also, we are going to use init() with a parameter that we haven’t done before in the test. This test really belongs in the init test section instead. When we get this test working we will move this test over to the init section, but that can wait for when refactoring after getting the test working.
For now, the init code uses an afterPlayerReady property from the object given to the init function. Here is how the init function uses the initEventHandlers object that’s given to it.
function addEvents(handlers) {
eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady = handlers.afterPlayerReady;
events.afterPlayerReady = new Event("afterPlayerReady");
}
function init(initEventHandlers) {
addEvents(initEventHandlers);
loadIframeScript();
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
}
The addEvents function gets from that handlers object a property called afterPlayerReady,
so in the test after creating the spy, we need to pass it to videoPlayer.init as an object property called afterPlayerReady.
As an update on this test, here’s the current progress:
I’m very confused:
From Here: https://jsfiddle.net/z517m2x0/1/
Should I create a new it section called: “init with a parameter” ?
Should I place this in the init test section instead ?
What should I be doing now?
Should I be placing this:
function addEvents(handlers) {
eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady = handlers.afterPlayerReady;
events.afterPlayerReady = new Event("afterPlayerReady");
}
function init(initEventHandlers) {
addEvents(initEventHandlers);
loadIframeScript();
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
}
In here:
Where does it go?
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
describe("init", function() {
function removeIframeScripts() {
const scripts = document.querySelectorAll("script");
scripts.forEach(function removeScript(script) {
let url = script.getAttribute("src");
if (url === "https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api") {
script.remove();
}
});
}
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
});
it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = undefined;
videoPlayer.init({});
expect(window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBeInstanceOf(Function);
});
it("loads iframe script", function() {
//given
removeIframeScripts();
videoPlayer.init({});
//then
expect(document.querySelector("script").src).toBe("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
});
});
describe("addPlayer", function() {
function stubYT() {
const iframe = document.createElement("iframe");
window.YT = {
Player: function makePlayer() {
return {
h: iframe
};
}
}
}
beforeEach(function() {
stubYT();
});
it("with no parameters", function() {
//given
const afterPlayerReadySpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
//videoPlayer.addPlayer();
//then
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
});
});
From the https://jsfiddle.net/z517m2x0/1/ code we will stay in the addPlayer test for now. In that code you have defined a spy. We now need to give that spy as part of a function argument to videoPlayer.init().
The fly in the ointment here though is that afterPlayerReadySpy is the value of an object property, where the key/value pair has a key named
afterPlayerReady.
That’s because the init function passes the object to the addEvents() function,
function init(initEventHandlers) {
addEvents(initEventHandlers);
loadIframeScript();
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
}
and that addEvents function gets the afterPlayerReady property:
function addEvents(handlers) {
eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady = handlers.afterPlayerReady;
events.afterPlayerReady = new Event("afterPlayerReady");
}
When we init videoPlayer, we need to get our spy to be the value of that afterPlayerReady property. We do that by passing it as an afterPlayerReady property of an object that we give to the videoPlayer.init() function call.
I still don’t understand what I need to do. https://jsfiddle.net/mkqpygrh/
It’s all confusing.
I don’t have experience working with this set of code.
it("with no parameters", function() {
//given
function init(initEventHandlers) {
addEvents(initEventHandlers);
loadIframeScript();
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = onYouTubeIframeAPIReady;
}
function addEvents(handlers) {
eventHandlers.afterPlayerReady = handlers.afterPlayerReady;
events.afterPlayerReady = new Event("afterPlayerReady");
}
const afterPlayerReadySpy = jasmine.createSpy("afterPlayerReady-handler");
//videoPlayer.addPlayer();
videoPlayer.init({});
//then
expect(afterPlayerReadySpy).toHaveBeenCalled();
});
I supplied a copy of the init and the addEvents function from the videoPlayer code, not for you to copy and dump into the test, but for you to learn something from. I can see that I was wrong in my approach.
Delete those functions from the test, you don’t need them.
What you do need to do, is in regard to the videoPlayer.init line. You need to add a property to the currently empty object in there called afterPlayerReady, and give it a value of afterPlayerReadySpy which is our spy.
This? https://jsfiddle.net/uygawL3p/
videoPlayer.init({
afterPlayerReady: afterPlayerReadySpy
});