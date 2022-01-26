My mind has been off forEach, so that hasn’t been in my head.
Here is a function.
function removeIframeScripts() {
}
Here is the forEach part.
.forEach(function () {
Here is the
querySelectorAll part:
const = document.querySelectorAll();
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
});
afterEach(function() {
function removeIframeScripts() {
const something = document.querySelectorAll("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
}
});
Here is what I have:https://jsfiddle.net/9nbgzsp0/1/
I see I still need to add the
forEach part in.
describe("videoPlayer tests", function() {
describe("init", function() {
beforeEach(function() {
removeIframeScripts();
});
afterEach(function() {
function removeIframeScripts() {
const something = document.querySelectorAll("https://www.youtube.com/iframe_api");
}
});
it("makes onYouTubeIframeAPIReady available", function() {
window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady = undefined;
videoPlayer.init({});
expect(window.onYouTubeIframeAPIReady).toBeInstanceOf(Function);
});
it("loads iframe script", function() {
});