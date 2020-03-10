Setting the background to two overlaid background images

There is a task I am working on where I have to set the background of my site two overlaid background images of the turtle.

The requirement says to

use CSS to set the image to no repeat and place one the images at 20px for x value and 400px for y value and overlay the second image.

This is what I have done:

<!doctype html> <html> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <title>Fourth Document</title> <style type = "text/css"> /*body, html { height: 100%; margin:0; }*/ #image1 { position:relative; background: url("assets/turtle.jpg") center center; min-width: 20px; min-height:400px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-size:cover; /*z-index: -1;*/ } #image2 { /*position:relative;*/ background: url("assets/turtle.jpg") center center; min-width:20px; min-height: 400px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-size: cover; } */ </style> </head> <body> <div id = "image1"> </div> <div id = "image2"></div> </body> </html>

This is the image of the turtle: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1ZjuU9p_4QhrPBo-eznvOHs3FHxIZmQhG

I don’t know whether I have implemented those requirements right. Can someone point me in the right direction?

Thank you,

Ron