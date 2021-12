Hi there,

I have found the following snippet to set the base font-size to 16px . It is setting the font-size to 16px which I assume will be most browser’s default size.

html {font-size: 100%;} /16px/ body {

line-height: 1.75;

}

However, are there other browsers (which ones?) that have a smaller/larger font size as default?

If I want the base font to always be 16px , should I also set this to 16px in the html CSS?