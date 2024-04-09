Server side processing jQuery

I am requesting some help on my server-side processing jQuery script
What I need is to,

  • Add td class,
  • Get cell values,
  • And change the cell styling

I am getting this error,
Uncaught SyntaxError: unexpected token: identifier

<script type="text/javascript">
    $(document).ready(function() {
        $("#contact-detail").dataTable({
            "processing": true,
            "serverSide": true,
            "ajax": {
                "url": "scpp.php",
                "type": "POST",
                "dataType": "json"
            },

            rowCallback: function(row, data, index) { // get cells

                $('#td_id').addClass('td_style'); // add td class

                var currentRow = $(this).closest("tr");  // help to select the current row.

                if (data[0]) { // for first cell
                    var col1 = $(row) currentRow.find("td:eq(0)").text(); // find first cell value
                    $(this).html('<a href="order.php?d=' + col1 + '" role="button" class="btn"> <span class="spinn" role="status"></span>>' + col1 + '</a>'); // make it look like this
                }
                if (data[1]) { // for second cell
                    var col2 = $(row) currentRow.find("td:eq(1)").text(); // find second cell value
                    $(this).html('<img src="img/' + col2 + '" class="image" alt="Trulli">'); // make it look like this
                }
                if (data[2]) { // for third cell
                    var col3 = $(row) currentRow.find("td:eq(2)").text(); // find third cell value
                    $(this).html('<i class="fa fa-user-circle-o"></i> ' + col3 + ' '); // make it look like this
                }
            }
        });
    }); <
</script>