Server 503 error when uploading video

Im completely at a loss with this problem. I add Vimeo’s API to upload videos from within my website. When I upload a small video everything works. When I upload larger files it uploads for a couple of minutes and then I get a.

POST 503 error

I understand that this means the server is having an issue with limited resources.

I have tried everything below and STILL no success:

We tested this on a local server

Im hosted with Godaddy shared hosting

We set the max memory to high

We set the max upload size to 2GB(plenty)

Change the php.ini to higher settings

Even on a local server we get the error so Im not sure if this is an issue on Godaddy’s side.

Any help would be appreciated.