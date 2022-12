Can any let me know about how to increase SERP page rank?

I am not going to share my website link due to site rules. My website was in good rank from last 1-2 years and suddenly I found that I got some DDoS attack. And after it I changed my server.

Now I found that my website dropped the ranking to 5-6 pages with same keywords (before DDoS attack it was on 1st page).

Let me know how I can increase my site rank again.

