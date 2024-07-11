Separating sass files

I have this in _variables.scss

$hex-colors: (
	"foo": #dad,
	"bar": #be51de,
	"baz": #facade,
	"primary": #bad6e5
);

// Typography
$font-family-base: "Lato", 'Arial', sans-serif;
$font-size-base: 1rem;
$line-height-base: 1.6;

@import "~bootstrap/scss/functions";

@import "~bootstrap/scss/variables";

$theme-colors: map-merge($theme-colors, $hex-colors);

@import 'bootstrap/scss/bootstrap';

@import 'another-lib';
@import 'another-another-lib';
@import 'another-another-another-lib';
@import 'another-another-another-another-lib';

:root {
	--foo: #{$font-family-base};
	--bar: #{$font-size-base};
	//...
}
//...etc

I want to separate the files for variables and the imports, but this part

$theme-colors: map-merge($theme-colors, $hex-colors);

prevents me from having a clean all-variables and imports files. It needs to be after these two imports @import "~bootstrap/scss/functions" and @import "~bootstrap/scss/variables". How can I resolve this? Is it advisable to separate the two at all?

I dont… understand this line.

The thing that you have highlighted is… a variable declaration. The same as the $font-family-base declaration before it. What do you mean by “a clean all-variables and imports files”?