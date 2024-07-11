Separating sass files

I have this in
_variables.scss
$hex-colors: (
"foo": #dad,
"bar": #be51de,
"baz": #facade,
"primary": #bad6e5
);
// Typography
$font-family-base: "Lato", 'Arial', sans-serif;
$font-size-base: 1rem;
$line-height-base: 1.6;
@import "~bootstrap/scss/functions";
@import "~bootstrap/scss/variables";
$theme-colors: map-merge($theme-colors, $hex-colors);
@import 'bootstrap/scss/bootstrap';
@import 'another-lib';
@import 'another-another-lib';
@import 'another-another-another-lib';
@import 'another-another-another-another-lib';
:root {
--foo: #{$font-family-base};
--bar: #{$font-size-base};
//...
}
//...etc
I want to separate the files for variables and the imports, but this part
$theme-colors: map-merge($theme-colors, $hex-colors);
prevents me from having a clean all-variables and imports files. It needs to be after these two imports
@import "~bootstrap/scss/functions" and
@import "~bootstrap/scss/variables". How can I resolve this? Is it advisable to separate the two at all?