Separating sass files

I have this in _variables.scss

$hex-colors: ( "foo": #dad, "bar": #be51de, "baz": #facade, "primary": #bad6e5 ); // Typography $font-family-base: "Lato", 'Arial', sans-serif; $font-size-base: 1rem; $line-height-base: 1.6; @import "~bootstrap/scss/functions"; @import "~bootstrap/scss/variables"; $theme-colors: map-merge($theme-colors, $hex-colors); @import 'bootstrap/scss/bootstrap'; @import 'another-lib'; @import 'another-another-lib'; @import 'another-another-another-lib'; @import 'another-another-another-another-lib'; :root { --foo: #{$font-family-base}; --bar: #{$font-size-base}; //... } //...etc

I want to separate the files for variables and the imports, but this part

$theme-colors: map-merge($theme-colors, $hex-colors);