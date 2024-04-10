SEO and redirect

I have a website for a company which is accessed by two distinct set of customers - Homeowners and Housebuilders.

The website is set up in two sections - one for each of these set of customers.

When someone accesses the website for the first time they have to choose whether they want to access the homeowner or the housebuilder section.

At the moment when they hit the homepage, they are redirected to another page where they click on a button to make their selection, before being taken to the appropriate page.

My concern is that this is affecting the SEO of the website.

I thought about replacing the selection page with a modal on the homepage but I understand that Google isn’t keen on modals unless there is a delay in it appearing, which wouldn’t really suit my need as I don’t want housebuilders to access the homeowners page and vice versa.

I would be grateful for any advice.