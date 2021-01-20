Sentence editing word

jemz: jemz: I don’t know if I’m doing right by adding span to the word I want to edit. I have no idea how to click and replace it to textfield.

I’m not sure if this is a viable approach but you can edit normal text if you add the attribute contenteditable=“true” to it.

e.g.

<div class="edit"> <p>“<span class="editable" data-original-text="In" contenteditable="true">In </span> the <span class="editable" data-original-text="end" contenteditable="true">end</span>, we all felt like we <span class="editable" data-original-text="eat" contenteditable="true">eat</span> too much”. </p> </div>

If you just run that code in the browser it will let you click and edit the text.

I also placed some data attributes in the span that indicate what the original text was so that you could compare with js and reset back to normal if the span is clicked somewhere else.

The problem that needs to be overcome is that you say you only want one item to be changed at a time and then reset a previous selection back to normal. You will need to mark a selection as changed with a dynamic class or data attribute so that you can find it when another item is changed.

One option may be that every time you click on an editable word the whole sentence is set back to normal and then the current item can be changed. The only problem with this is that if the user clicks on the word but then leaves it the same and then the previous selection would be lost. Therefore you probably need to only change the other words once a word has been accepted as new which means some sort of confirmation action will be required after editing a word.

It may therefore be easier to popup a box to add the new word inside which can then have a close button to confirm.

Once you can define the logic in straight forward steps then the easier it will be to work towards a solution