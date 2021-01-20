Sentence editing word

Hi need help please, I want to have a sentence that the word can be edited like this example

“In the end, we all felt like is eat too much”.

then when the user hovers some words it will show underline meaning it can be edited but that depends on how I set up in the backend what word can be edited to show underline. then if the user clicks the example of the word is eat then the textbox appears so that he can type the correct word. when the user wants to edit the word “ In ” this will show textbox and the previous word that he edited will reset it’s to the original word.

I don’t know if I’m doing right by adding span to the word I want to edit. then I used the replaceWith my problem is how I can get back the original text if I click to another span to edit ?

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <title>Title</title> <!-- CSS only --> <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@4.5.3/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css" integrity="sha384-TX8t27EcRE3e/ihU7zmQxVncDAy5uIKz4rEkgIXeMed4M0jlfIDPvg6uqKI2xXr2" crossorigin="anonymous"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="//code.jquery.com/ui/1.12.1/themes/base/jquery-ui.css"> <style type="text/css"> .edit:hover{ text-decoration: underline; } </style> </head> <body> <div class="container"> <div class="container-fluid"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-lg-12"> <div class="card card-primary card-outline"> <div class="card-body"> <p><span class="edit">In the end,</span> we all felt like <span class="edit">is eat</span> too much</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </body> <script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.5.1.min.js" integrity="sha256-9/aliU8dGd2tb6OSsuzixeV4y/faTqgFtohetphbbj0=" crossorigin="anonymous"></script> <script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.12.4.js"></script> <script src="https://code.jquery.com/ui/1.12.1/jquery-ui.js"></script> <!-- JavaScript Bundle with Popper --> <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.0.0-beta1/dist/js/bootstrap.bundle.min.js" integrity="sha384-ygbV9kiqUc6oa4msXn9868pTtWMgiQaeYH7/t7LECLbyPA2x65Kgf80OJFdroafW" crossorigin="anonymous"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> $(function(){ $('span.edit').on('click',function(){ $( this ).replaceWith("<input type='text'>"); }); }); </script> </html>

