%SendKeysTo% - Using Special Batch Command for Keystrokes

I know the answer may not be here in this community, but I’m going to take a chance and toss this out here if anyone may know a solution.

I’m attempting to send a keystroke command of CTRL + N on a window I want to duplicate using batch commands.

See below:

https://docs.winbatch.com/mergedProjects/WindowsInterfaceLanguage/html/WILLZ_S__004.htm

from batch script:

cd "C:\" set SendKeysTo=CScript //nologo //E:JScript %SendKeysTo%("~Desktop", "{CTRL}N")

returns:

Input error. There is no script file specified.

Need this to optimize my computer startup.