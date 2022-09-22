%SendKeysTo% - Using Special Batch Command for Keystrokes

I know the answer may not be here in this community, but I’m going to take a chance and toss this out here if anyone may know a solution.
I’m attempting to send a keystroke command of
CTRL + N on a window I want to duplicate using batch commands.
See below:
https://docs.winbatch.com/mergedProjects/WindowsInterfaceLanguage/html/WILLZ_S__004.htm
from batch script:
cd "C:\"
set SendKeysTo=CScript //nologo //E:JScript
%SendKeysTo%("~Desktop", "{CTRL}N")
returns:
Input error. There is no script file specified.
Need this to optimize my computer startup.