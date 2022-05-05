Send html table in email body in PHP

im trying to send mail in php,so that mail receiver receives mail with html table, im receiving mail with table but data is missing in mail… im recieving variable instead of data from html form.

Name: $name

Email: $email

Phone: $phone

Services: $services

Address: $address

Subject: $subject

Message: $message

The code i write is below

<?php
$name = $email = $address = $phone = $service = $subject =  $message ="";
$contactErr = "";
$contactsuccess = "";

    if (isset($_POST['submit'])) {
        $fm_name = $_POST['name'];
        $fm_email = $_POST['email'];
        $fm_address = $_POST['address'];
        $fm_phone = $_POST['phone'];
        $fm_service = $_POST['service'];
        $fm_subject = $_POST['subject'];
        $fm_message = $_POST['message'];

        $name = contact_input($fm_name);
        $email = contact_input($fm_email);
        $address = contact_input($fm_address);
        $phone = contact_input($fm_phone);
        $service = contact_input($fm_service);
        $subject = contact_input($fm_subject);
        $message = contact_input($fm_message);

        if (empty($fm_name)) {
            $contactErr = "Name is Required.";
        }
        elseif (empty($fm_email)) {
            $contactErr = "Email. is Required.";
        }
        elseif (!filter_var($fm_email, FILTER_VALIDATE_EMAIL)) {
            $contactErr = "Invalid email format";
        }
        elseif (empty($fm_address)) {
            $contactErr = "Enter you address.";
        }
        elseif (empty($fm_phone)) {
            $contactErr = "Phone No. is Required.";
        }
        elseif (empty($fm_service)) {
            $contactErr = "Select your desired service !";
        }
        elseif (empty($fm_subject)) {
            $contactErr = "Subject is Required.";
        }
        elseif (empty($fm_message)) {
            $contactErr = "Enter your message!";
        }
        else{
            
        $info = '<html>
                    <head>
                        <title>Birthday Reminders for August</title>
                    </head>
                    <body>
                        <table  border="1" cellspacing="3" width="60%">
                            <tr>
                                <td>Name:</td>
                                <td>$name</td>
                            </tr>
                            <tr>
                                <td>Email:</td>
                                <td>$email</td>
                            </tr>
                            <tr>
                                <td>Address:</td>
                                <td>$address</td>
                            </tr>
                            <tr>
                                <td>Phone:</td>
                                <td>$phone</td>
                            </tr>
                            <tr>
                                <td>Subject:</td>
                                <td>$subject</td>
                            </tr>
                            <tr>
                                <td>Services:</td>
                                <td>$service</td>
                            </tr>
                            <tr>
                                <td>Message:</td>
                                <td>$message</td>
                            </tr>
                        </table>
                    </body>
                </html>';
            
            
            $headers  = 'MIME-Version: 1.0' . "\r\n";
            $headers .= 'Content-type: text/html; charset=iso-8859-1' . "\r\n";
            $mailto = "satish.innovstudio@gmail.com";
            $sub = "Get In Touch With Us";
            mail($mailto,$sub,$info,$headers);
            $contactsuccess = "Your message has been sent successfully! We will contact you shortly.";
            $name = $email = $address = $phone = $service = $subject =  $message ="";
        }
    }

function contact_input($data) {
    $data = trim($data);
    $data = stripslashes($data);
    $data = htmlspecialchars($data);
    return $data;
}
?>
Allow me to refer you to the free manual on PHP Strings and single and double quotes where you will find your answer.

https://www.php.net/manual/en/language.types.string.php

And stop creating variables for nothing.

You are also overwriting your errors.