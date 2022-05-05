Send html table in email body in PHP

im trying to send mail in php,so that mail receiver receives mail with html table, im receiving mail with table but data is missing in mail… im recieving variable instead of data from html form.
Name: $name
Email: $email
Phone: $phone
Services: $services
Address: $address
Subject: $subject
Message: $message
The code i write is below
<?php
$name = $email = $address = $phone = $service = $subject = $message ="";
$contactErr = "";
$contactsuccess = "";
if (isset($_POST['submit'])) {
$fm_name = $_POST['name'];
$fm_email = $_POST['email'];
$fm_address = $_POST['address'];
$fm_phone = $_POST['phone'];
$fm_service = $_POST['service'];
$fm_subject = $_POST['subject'];
$fm_message = $_POST['message'];
$name = contact_input($fm_name);
$email = contact_input($fm_email);
$address = contact_input($fm_address);
$phone = contact_input($fm_phone);
$service = contact_input($fm_service);
$subject = contact_input($fm_subject);
$message = contact_input($fm_message);
if (empty($fm_name)) {
$contactErr = "Name is Required.";
}
elseif (empty($fm_email)) {
$contactErr = "Email. is Required.";
}
elseif (!filter_var($fm_email, FILTER_VALIDATE_EMAIL)) {
$contactErr = "Invalid email format";
}
elseif (empty($fm_address)) {
$contactErr = "Enter you address.";
}
elseif (empty($fm_phone)) {
$contactErr = "Phone No. is Required.";
}
elseif (empty($fm_service)) {
$contactErr = "Select your desired service !";
}
elseif (empty($fm_subject)) {
$contactErr = "Subject is Required.";
}
elseif (empty($fm_message)) {
$contactErr = "Enter your message!";
}
else{
$info = '<html>
<head>
<title>Birthday Reminders for August</title>
</head>
<body>
<table border="1" cellspacing="3" width="60%">
<tr>
<td>Name:</td>
<td>$name</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Email:</td>
<td>$email</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Address:</td>
<td>$address</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Phone:</td>
<td>$phone</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Subject:</td>
<td>$subject</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Services:</td>
<td>$service</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td>Message:</td>
<td>$message</td>
</tr>
</table>
</body>
</html>';
$headers = 'MIME-Version: 1.0' . "\r\n";
$headers .= 'Content-type: text/html; charset=iso-8859-1' . "\r\n";
$mailto = "satish.innovstudio@gmail.com";
$sub = "Get In Touch With Us";
mail($mailto,$sub,$info,$headers);
$contactsuccess = "Your message has been sent successfully! We will contact you shortly.";
$name = $email = $address = $phone = $service = $subject = $message ="";
}
}
function contact_input($data) {
$data = trim($data);
$data = stripslashes($data);
$data = htmlspecialchars($data);
return $data;
}
?>