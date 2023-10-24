Semantic HTML Structure

I have noticed that naming divs, ids and classes will be way easier to maintain in the long run if it is readable and logic. Hence I have started over from the beginning trying to use more semantic HTML and naming.
My question is if you can see anything that could be different in order to make the code as readable as possible?
Semantics is always such an interesting exercise. Articles are for finite groups of related data. Sections are for wrapping groups of elements for a specific purpose.
I could see arguments where sections would be more appropriate than article in this article (or even using sections instead of the divs and getting rid of the article all together), but it would depend on the context of the rest of the content to know for sure…
Is the article element the correct element here? An article element is really a self contained composition and your page doesn’t look like that would be the case? Only you can answer that question as we have no real context.
You’ve put the header inside main and that doesn’t make semantic sense as main is usually the main content of the page and not its header (although it may contain subheaders etc). Also by putting the header inside main you’ve limited your opportunities to reorder the page for small screen as you may want the page to be header, nav, main, footer in a linear fashion.
I would start with a header element then a nav element and then the main element. With CSS grid you can put them where they need to be as they are siblings.
Regarding the CSS I see a couple of immediate pitfalls.
height:100vh - Your page can’t grow below the fold unless you are gouing to apply scrollbars to everything inside.
height: calc(100vh - 50px) - Magic number alert. You don’t need to do this as there are methods to create that layout without the use of magic numbers. If you use 50px as a means to avoid your header then you are guessing that the header is always 50px tall. If I increase my text size then that header will overflow and unless you are applying scrollbars to everything it is a fragile concept.
id="master" - ids are fine to label sections and the name is ok but don’t use ids in the styling as that makes maintaining specificity harder. Use classes for your styling and life is much easier.
You’ve styled elements like your nav directly without using a class or ID. In most sites there are more than one nav element so you could run into issues later on or with third party code etc. I prefer to add a class to my navs and use that class instead of the element selector. Its not wrong as such but reduces the risk of things going wrong later on.
That’s usually how I do it.
There may be an article, the article is divided into sections, each section has its sub-heading of appropriate level.
If it’s a lengthy article I may ID the sections, that way you can have a page index linked to each section.