Selecting the best domain

I am designing a new website for a client in the UK with a UK customer base, and who currently has two websites which they want to combine into one. One of their sites is on a .co.uk and the other a .com.

Normally as their customer base is in the UK, I’d advise using the .co.uk domain name as their main site and setting up redirects from the .com domain name. However, the .co.uk isn’t ranking at all at the moment whereas the .com is. Should I abandon my usual advice and set the .com as the main site domain?