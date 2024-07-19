Selecting An Adjacency Model into a Parental Model

This should be simple enough, but i’m apparently having a Friday Morning.
I have an adjacency model table:
id INT,
name VARCHAR,
lft INT,
rgt INT
I need to select all nodes in the table, and retrieve ONLY their immediate parent, because the display model requires a
(id,name,parent) tuple with a unique
id.
The following pulls a row for every ancestor:
SELECT node.id id, node.name name, parent.id parent
FROM mytable AS node,
mytable AS parent
WHERE node.lft-1 BETWEEN parent.lft AND parent.rgt
ORDER BY node.lft;
My brain keeps trying to do GROUP BY, but that doesnt tie the parent row’s columns together.