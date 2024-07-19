Selecting An Adjacency Model into a Parental Model

This should be simple enough, but i’m apparently having a Friday Morning.

I have an adjacency model table:

id INT, name VARCHAR, lft INT, rgt INT

I need to select all nodes in the table, and retrieve ONLY their immediate parent, because the display model requires a (id,name,parent) tuple with a unique id .

The following pulls a row for every ancestor:

SELECT node.id id, node.name name, parent.id parent FROM mytable AS node, mytable AS parent WHERE node.lft-1 BETWEEN parent.lft AND parent.rgt ORDER BY node.lft;

My brain keeps trying to do GROUP BY, but that doesnt tie the parent row’s columns together.