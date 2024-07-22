Select with checkboxes and number input

I want to create a select with each option having a checkbox to the left and a number input to the right of the option text.
This is what I have so far
<div class="panel">
<div id="Scripts">
<div id="Dropdown">
<div class="multipleSelection">
<div class="selectBox" onclick="showCheckboxes()">
<select>
<option>Select options</option>
</select>
<div class="overSelect"></div>
</div>
<div id="checkBoxes">
<label for="first">
<input type="checkbox" id="first" style="height: 20px; width: 20px;"/>
checkBox1
<input type="number" name="first" id="" style="width: 40px;">
</label>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
CSS
#Scripts{
height: 200px;
width: 100%;
border: solid;
}
#Dropdown{
height: 50px;
width: 15%;
border: solid;
}
.multipleSelection {
width: 100%;
background-color: #BCC2C1;
}
.selectBox {
position: relative;
}
.selectBox select {
width: 100%;
font-weight: bold;
}
.overSelect {
position: absolute;
left: 0;
right: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
}
#checkBoxes {
display: none;
border: 1px #8DF5E4 solid;
}
#checkBoxes label {
display: block;
}
#checkBoxes label:hover {
background-color: #4F615E;
color: white;
/* Added text color for better visibility */
}
Any help appreciated.