Select with checkboxes and number input

HTML & CSS
1

I want to create a select with each option having a checkbox to the left and a number input to the right of the option text.
This is what I have so far

<div class="panel">
                <div id="Scripts">
                    <div id="Dropdown">
                        <div class="multipleSelection">
                            <div class="selectBox" onclick="showCheckboxes()">
                                <select>
                                    <option>Select options</option>
                                </select>
                                <div class="overSelect"></div>
                            </div>
                            <div id="checkBoxes">
                                <label for="first">
                                    <input type="checkbox" id="first" style="height: 20px; width: 20px;"/>
                                    checkBox1
                                    <input type="number" name="first" id="" style="width: 40px;">
                                </label>
                            </div>
                        </div>
                    </div>
                </div>
            </div>

CSS

#Scripts{
    height: 200px;
    width: 100%;
    border: solid;
  }

  #Dropdown{
    height: 50px;
    width: 15%;
    border: solid;
  }

  .multipleSelection {
    width: 100%;
    background-color: #BCC2C1;
}

.selectBox {
    position: relative;
}

.selectBox select {
    width: 100%;
    font-weight: bold;
}

.overSelect {
    position: absolute;
    left: 0;
    right: 0;
    top: 0;
    bottom: 0;
}

#checkBoxes {
    display: none;
    border: 1px #8DF5E4 solid;
}

#checkBoxes label {
    display: block;
}

#checkBoxes label:hover {
    background-color: #4F615E;
    color: white;
    /* Added text color for better visibility */
}

Any help appreciated.