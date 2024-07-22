Select with checkboxes and number input

I want to create a select with each option having a checkbox to the left and a number input to the right of the option text.

This is what I have so far

<div class="panel"> <div id="Scripts"> <div id="Dropdown"> <div class="multipleSelection"> <div class="selectBox" onclick="showCheckboxes()"> <select> <option>Select options</option> </select> <div class="overSelect"></div> </div> <div id="checkBoxes"> <label for="first"> <input type="checkbox" id="first" style="height: 20px; width: 20px;"/> checkBox1 <input type="number" name="first" id="" style="width: 40px;"> </label> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div>

CSS

#Scripts{ height: 200px; width: 100%; border: solid; } #Dropdown{ height: 50px; width: 15%; border: solid; } .multipleSelection { width: 100%; background-color: #BCC2C1; } .selectBox { position: relative; } .selectBox select { width: 100%; font-weight: bold; } .overSelect { position: absolute; left: 0; right: 0; top: 0; bottom: 0; } #checkBoxes { display: none; border: 1px #8DF5E4 solid; } #checkBoxes label { display: block; } #checkBoxes label:hover { background-color: #4F615E; color: white; /* Added text color for better visibility */ }

Any help appreciated.