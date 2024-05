Select rows from a table where until total sum of a given column is less than 80

Like, if i have…

id name count store 1 apple 2 a 2 apple 1 a 3 banana 4 a 4 orange 1 a 5 banana 3 a

and i tell my query to GROUP BY store and SUM(count) , everything is in one group - they all share the same store, so everything is one group, and I get 11.

If i tell it to GROUP BY store,name , it groups by store, and by name. Store doesnt do anything, but name does, and now I get 3 groups, (a,apple) which contains 2 rows, (a,banana) which contains 2 rows, and (a,orange) which contains 1 row. The SUMs of those will be 3, 7,and1 respectively.

If I tell it to GROUP BY store,id , it groups by store, and by id. ID is unique, so I will end up with 5 groups: (a,1), (a,2), (a,3), (a,4), and (a,5).

GROUP BY will group things using the tuple of fields given to it as a key, and aggregate the groups individually.