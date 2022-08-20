SELECT Query through JSON value in SQL

I am trying to fetch the data from the database where the value is inserted in JSON format, I read the various threads available online but these all are not worked and match the query or bit tough to implement for me as a beginner.

Please help is this possible to fetch the data if the saving this formate in DB though MySQL query?

I am trying to do this from last 2 days but all functions and login was not worked.

Please help.

+----+-------------------------------------------------------------+ | ID | log_in | +----+-------------------------------------------------------------+ | 1 | [{"in_dt":"2020-01-01","in_by":namehere}] | | 2 | [{"in_dt":"2020-01-01","in_by":namehere}] | | 3 | [{"in_dt":"2020-01-02","in_by":namehere}] | | 4 | [{"in_dt":"2020-01-05","in_by":namehere}] | +----+-------------------------------------------------------------+

what I am trying…

SELECT * FROM `table` WHERE DATE_FORMAT(JSON.parse(`log_in`.`in_dt`,'%Y-%m-%d')) BETWEEN '2020-01-01' AND '2020-01-05'

but it not working…