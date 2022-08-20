SELECT Query through JSON value in SQL

#1

I am trying to fetch the data from the database where the value is inserted in JSON format, I read the various threads available online but these all are not worked and match the query or bit tough to implement for me as a beginner.
Please help is this possible to fetch the data if the saving this formate in DB though MySQL query?

I am trying to do this from last 2 days but all functions and login was not worked.
Please help.

+----+-------------------------------------------------------------+
| ID |                           log_in                            |
+----+-------------------------------------------------------------+
|  1 | [{"in_dt":"2020-01-01","in_by":namehere}]                   |
|  2 | [{"in_dt":"2020-01-01","in_by":namehere}]                   |
|  3 | [{"in_dt":"2020-01-02","in_by":namehere}]                   |
|  4 | [{"in_dt":"2020-01-05","in_by":namehere}]                   |
+----+-------------------------------------------------------------+

what I am trying…

SELECT * FROM `table` WHERE DATE_FORMAT(JSON.parse(`log_in`.`in_dt`,'%Y-%m-%d')) BETWEEN '2020-01-01' AND '2020-01-05'

but it not working…

#2

Is JSON.parse() even part of SQL? It’s not something I’ve tried, but as far as I can tell it’s a javascript function.
There are various JSON functions for the types of SQL
Though it begs the question: why store the data this way? It may not have been your choice, but one value per column makes life a lot easier.

#3

You can use JSON_EXTRACT in mySQL

SELECT * 
FROM table 
WHERE DATE_FORMAT(JSON_EXTRACT(log_in, '$.in_dt'), '%y-%m-%d) BETWEEN '2020-01-01' AND '2020-01-05