Select most recent row from table in MySQL

I am trying the get the last entry from the table group by type.

I tried to use sub select method but it was not working.

Please help how I achieve the goal

and get the expected output.

ID | type | value | key ----------------------------------- 1 | Mango | 10 | AP111 2 | Mango | 20 | AP123 3 | Mango | 50 | AP123 4 | Banana | 20 | AP123 5 | Banana | 20 | AP123

SELECT * FROM table WHERE ID = (SELECT MAX(ID) FROM table) AND key = AP123 GROUP BY type

Expected Output

3 | Mango | 50 | AP123 5 | Banana | 20 | AP123

but this is not working