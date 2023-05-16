Select most recent row from table in MySQL

I am trying the get the last entry from the table group by type.
I tried to use sub select method but it was not working.
Please help how I achieve the goal
and get the expected output.
ID | type | value | key
-----------------------------------
1 | Mango | 10 | AP111
2 | Mango | 20 | AP123
3 | Mango | 50 | AP123
4 | Banana | 20 | AP123
5 | Banana | 20 | AP123
SELECT * FROM table WHERE ID = (SELECT MAX(ID) FROM table) AND key = AP123 GROUP BY type
Expected Output
3 | Mango | 50 | AP123
5 | Banana | 20 | AP123
but this is not working