Select most recent row from table in MySQL

I am trying the get the last entry from the table group by type.
I tried to use sub select method but it was not working.
Please help how I achieve the goal
and get the expected output.

ID | type    | value | key
-----------------------------------
1  | Mango   | 10    | AP111
2  | Mango   | 20    | AP123
3  | Mango   | 50    | AP123
4  | Banana  | 20    | AP123
5  | Banana  | 20    | AP123

SELECT * FROM table WHERE ID = (SELECT MAX(ID) FROM table) AND key = AP123 GROUP BY type

Expected Output

3  | Mango   | 50    | AP123
5  | Banana  | 20    | AP123

but this is not working

Two WHERE? Try to replace the second WHERE with AND

posting type typos, sorry I had updated

Depending on you database you probably can use

SELECT * FROM tbl
HAVING MAX(ID) AND type = 'AP123'
This will not working