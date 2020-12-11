SEF URLs for a local business directory

Hi there,

I am creating a website for my local community which will feature local business listings, events and jobs.

I am putting together a list of the categories for the business directory and wondered if the following sound ok?

Businesses in Wanstead High Street

url: businesses-in-wanstead-highstreet

Business and Office

url: business-and-office-services-in-wanstead

Childcare

url: childcare-in-wanstead

Clothing

url: clothing-in-wanstead

Or should I be being a bit more specific, for example

clothing-shops-in-wantstead ?

Is it ok to just be adding “in-wanstead” on the end of every category?

Also, should I be using a parent url, something like business-in-wanstead/clothing-in-wanstead?

Any ideas would be great, thanks!