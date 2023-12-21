Seeking advice and best practices for HTML forms

Hi everyone! I’m relatively new to web development and I’ve been working on incorporating forms into my HTML projects. I wanted to reach out to the community and gather some insights on best practices for HTML forms. What are some tips and tricks you swear by when it comes to creating user-friendly and accessible forms? Any recommendations for handling form validation, styling, or improving overall user experience? I’d love to hear about your experiences and learn from the seasoned developers in the group! Thanks in advance.