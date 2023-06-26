Seeking a system with humorous responses to frequently asked questions

Hello SitePoint community,

I’m in search of an existing system or platform that offers humorous responses to frequently asked questions. Ideally, the system should have the following features:

Lists questions based on the frequency of being asked

Provides a search functionality for questions

Displays witty comebacks for each question, sorted by popular vote

To give you a better idea of what I’m looking for, here’s an example dialogue with a humorous response:

Shane: Do you cook? Akshat: No, I just eat.

You can also watch this video for more context on the type of responses I’m interested in.

I’ve explored some websites that offer comebacks and responses to frequently asked questions, but they don’t seem to have the exact features I need. Before considering creating a custom solution, I wanted to check if there’s anything out there that already meets these requirements.

If you’re aware of any existing systems or platforms that fit this description or have suggestions on how to find them, please share your recommendations.

Thank you in advance for your assistance!