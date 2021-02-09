Security on a php form

PHP
Hi from freezing cold -2° York UK,

http://www.website-project-manager.co.uk/test-form.html is a web form using php. I’m a noob with php forms but i understand they can be hacked easily, what can i do to prevent
attacks?

<?php
	
	$userName 		= $_POST['myName'];
	$userEmail	 	= $_POST['myEmail'];
	$userMessage 		= $_POST['myMessage'];

	$to 			= "me@example.com";
	$subject 		= "Email from my website";
	$body 			= "Information Submitted:";

        $headers 		= 'From: Enquiry Project Manager <website-project-manager.co.uk/>' . "\r\n" .
    				'Reply-To: me@example.com' . "\r\n" .
    				'X-Mailer: PHP/' . phpversion();

	$body .= "\r\n Name: " . $userName;
	$body .= "\r\n Email: " . $userEmail;
	$body .= "\r\n Message: " . $userMessage;

	mail($to, $subject, $body, $headers);
?>

Thanks in advance,
David