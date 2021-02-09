Security on a php form

Hi from freezing cold -2° York UK,

http://www.website-project-manager.co.uk/test-form.html is a web form using php. I’m a noob with php forms but i understand they can be hacked easily, what can i do to prevent

attacks?

Thanks for your message! <?php $userName = $_POST['myName']; $userEmail = $_POST['myEmail']; $userMessage = $_POST['myMessage']; $to = "me@example.com"; $subject = "Email from my website"; $body = "Information Submitted:"; $headers = 'From: Enquiry Project Manager <website-project-manager.co.uk/>' . "\r

" . 'Reply-To: me@example.com' . "\r

" . 'X-Mailer: PHP/' . phpversion(); $body .= "\r

Name: " . $userName; $body .= "\r

Email: " . $userEmail; $body .= "\r

Message: " . $userMessage; mail($to, $subject, $body, $headers); ?>

Thanks in advance,

David