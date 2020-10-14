Security guide needed on website structuring

Senior friends,

I need your guide in the way i structure my websites.

I usually create custom functions in a file called myfunctions and from there i use those functions in all the pages where necessary to avoid retyping.

E.g mycustom_insert ($where, $what)

This function is dynamic as i can change variables on what to insert.

But my question is, is this safe knowing that some one else can simply execute such function on a slight chance given.

Example running such mycustom_insert() in a query url may end up inserting something into my database.

Is it safe for such functions to be created or should i manually retype codes on every page i want a particular function to run?