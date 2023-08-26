Search filter issue in php mysql

PHP
I am trying to search my landing page record with search filter (In Procedural method rather than PDO or OPP). Its working fine but I am facing one issue that when I open filter page, no record is displaying until I apply search. Where as I want when ever I open search page, all record should be display here even before applying search filter. and when I apply search, then it should filter record. Here is my code

 <form  method="post" action="search1.php?go"  id="searchform"> 
                    <input  type="text" name="name"> <br>
                    <input  type="text" name="address"> 
                    <input  type="submit" name="submit" value="Search"> 
                </form> 

<?php 
        if(isset($_POST['submit'])){ 
            if(isset($_GET['go'])){ 
                
                    $name = $_POST['name']; 
                    $address = $_POST['address']; 
                    require_once "config.php";
                    $sql="SELECT  id, name, address, marks FROM student_record Where name = '$name' && address = '$address'"; 
                    //-run  the query against the mysql query function 
                    $result = mysqli_query($conn, $sql); 
                    //-create  while loop and loop through result set 
                    if(mysqli_num_rows($result) > 0){
                        while($row=mysqli_fetch_array($result)){ 
                            $Id =$row['id']; 
                            $Name =$row['name']; 
                            $Address=$row['address'];
                            $Marks=$row['marks'];
                            //-display the result of the array 
                            echo "<table class='table table-bordered table-striped table-hover '>";
                                echo "<thead>";
                                    echo "<tr>";
                                        echo "<th>#</th>";
                                        echo "<th>Name</th>";
                                        echo "<th>Address</th>";
                                        echo "<th>Marks</th>";
                                    echo "</tr>";
                                echo "</thead>";
                                echo "<tbody>";
                                    echo "<tr>";
                                        echo "<td>" . $row['id'] . "</td>";
                                        echo "<td>" . $row['name'] . "</td>";
                                        echo "<td>" . $row['address'] . "</td>";
                                        echo "<td>" . $row['marks'] . "</td>";
                                    echo "</tr>";
                                echo "</tbody>";                            
                            echo "</table>";
                            
                        } 
                    } else {
                        echo "<p>No matches found</p>";                     
                    }