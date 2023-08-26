Search filter issue in php mysql

I am trying to search my landing page record with search filter (In Procedural method rather than PDO or OPP). Its working fine but I am facing one issue that when I open filter page, no record is displaying until I apply search. Where as I want when ever I open search page, all record should be display here even before applying search filter. and when I apply search, then it should filter record. Here is my code

<form method="post" action="search1.php?go" id="searchform"> <input type="text" name="name"> <br> <input type="text" name="address"> <input type="submit" name="submit" value="Search"> </form> <?php if(isset($_POST['submit'])){ if(isset($_GET['go'])){ $name = $_POST['name']; $address = $_POST['address']; require_once "config.php"; $sql="SELECT id, name, address, marks FROM student_record Where name = '$name' && address = '$address'"; //-run the query against the mysql query function $result = mysqli_query($conn, $sql); //-create while loop and loop through result set if(mysqli_num_rows($result) > 0){ while($row=mysqli_fetch_array($result)){ $Id =$row['id']; $Name =$row['name']; $Address=$row['address']; $Marks=$row['marks']; //-display the result of the array echo "<table class='table table-bordered table-striped table-hover '>"; echo "<thead>"; echo "<tr>"; echo "<th>#</th>"; echo "<th>Name</th>"; echo "<th>Address</th>"; echo "<th>Marks</th>"; echo "</tr>"; echo "</thead>"; echo "<tbody>"; echo "<tr>"; echo "<td>" . $row['id'] . "</td>"; echo "<td>" . $row['name'] . "</td>"; echo "<td>" . $row['address'] . "</td>"; echo "<td>" . $row['marks'] . "</td>"; echo "</tr>"; echo "</tbody>"; echo "</table>"; } } else { echo "<p>No matches found</p>"; }