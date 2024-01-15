Scrolling Animation Tutorial

Hello,

I am working on a project based on this tutorial. Everything was proceeding smoothly until I attempted to implement an animated mask effect. However, I’ve encountered an issue where the effect is disrupted because the previous frame remains visible as my images progressively shrink. Is there a straightforward solution to this problem?

Here is my work: https://codepen.io/PMMeThatTummyGirl/pen/zYbNqPM

Thanks in advance!